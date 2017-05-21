Missing: 18-year-old Christian Rodriguez

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Christian Rodriguez.
He has been missing since March 22, 2015 and is from South Houston.
Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a white 2001 Dodge pickup truck with Texas license plates, 29SDV6.
Anyone with information on Christian Rodriguez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the South Houston Police Department at 713-944-1910.
#BringThemHome
