Missing: 17-year-old William Xu

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old William Xu.

He has been missing since March 30, 2005 and is from College Station.

Authorities have described him as Asian with black hair and black eyes. At the time he went missing, he was 3 feet 7 inches and about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information on William Xu is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4700.

