Missing: 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez

Tiffany Cortez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

LAREDO, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Tiffany Cortez.

She has been missing since March 24, 2017 and is from Laredo.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Tiffany Cortez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

