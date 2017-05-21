KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Missing: 17-year-old Stanley Hawkins

KHOU.com , KHOU 3:28 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Stanley Hawkins.

He has been missing since May 1, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as black, 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Stanley Hawkins is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131. 

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home 

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories