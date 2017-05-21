Missing: 17-year-old Shelby Rodriguez

Shelby Rodriguez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Shelby Rodriguez.

She has been missing since March 19, 2017 and is from Sugar Land.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her ears are pierced, and she may wear glasses.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Shelby Rodriguez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's at 281-341-4665.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV