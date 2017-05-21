KERRVILLE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Pia Casillas.
She has been missing since Nov. 18, 2067 and is from Kerrville.
Authorities have described her as biracial, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Pia Casillas is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.
