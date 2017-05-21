KHOU
Missing: 17-year-old Pia Casillas

KHOU.com , KHOU 3:23 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

KERRVILLE, Texas-  Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Pia Casillas. 

She has been missing since Nov. 18, 2067 and is from Kerrville. 

Authorities have described her as biracial, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Pia Casillas is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

