Pia Casillas. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

KERRVILLE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Pia Casillas.

She has been missing since Nov. 18, 2067 and is from Kerrville.

Authorities have described her as biracial, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Pia Casillas is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV