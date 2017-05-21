Missing: 17-year-old Kenneth Pete

Kenneth Pete. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Kenneth Pete.

He has been missing since Sept. 29, 2017 and is from Huntsville.

Authorities have described him as biracial, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kenneth Pete is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480.

