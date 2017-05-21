Missing: 17-year-old Katherine Paola Cardona Palacios

Katherine Paola Cardona Palacios. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Katherine Paola Cardona Palacios.

She has been missing since Feb. 10, 2016 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 141 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Katherine Paola Cardona Palacios is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

