Missing: 17-year-old Jesus Martinez

The photo on right is of Jesus Martinez age-progressed to 16 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Jesus Martinez.

He has been missing since Oct. 20, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, Martinez was 3 feet tall and about 30 pounds.

Jesus may be in the company of his father, Avelino Martinez. Avelino should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jesus Martinez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

