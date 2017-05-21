Missing: 17-year-old Jazmine Sanchez

Jazmien Sanchez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Jazmine Sanchez.

She has been missing since Feb. 25, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen her hair was dyed brown.

Anyone with information on Jazmine Sanchez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

