Missing: 17-year-old Isaac Arredondo

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:39 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

SOMERSET, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Isaac Arredondo.

He has been missing since Jan. 26, 2016 and is from Somerset. 

Authorities have described him as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 116 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Isaac Arredondo is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Atascosa County Sheriff's at 830-769-3434.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

