Missing: 17-year-old Isaac Arredondo

SOMERSET, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Isaac Arredondo.
He has been missing since Jan. 26, 2016 and is from Somerset.
Authorities have described him as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 116 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information on Isaac Arredondo is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Atascosa County Sheriff's at 830-769-3434.
