Missing: 17-year-old Gregory Arnold

Gregory Arnold. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

PORTLAND, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Gregory Arnold.

He has been missing since Dec. 17, 2016 and is from Portland.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gregory Arnold is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Portland Police Department at 361-777-4444.

