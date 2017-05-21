Missing: 17-year-old Gregory Arnold

PORTLAND, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Gregory Arnold.
He has been missing since Dec. 17, 2016 and is from Portland.
Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
To view his full profile, click here.
Anyone with information on Gregory Arnold is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Portland Police Department at 361-777-4444.
Visit missingkids.com.
#BringThemHome
