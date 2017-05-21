Missing: 17-year-old Esperanza Cantu

Esperanza Cantu. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

BULVERDE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Esperanza Cantu.

She has been missing since Jan. 6, 2017 and is from Bulverde.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and about 121 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair may be dyed.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Esperanza Cantu is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's at 281-341-4665.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV