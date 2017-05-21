KHOU
Missing: 17-year-old Eduardo Fernandez Maximo

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:32 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Eduardo Fernandez Maximo.

He has been missing since Jan. 29, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 123 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Eduardo Fernandez Maximo is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131. 

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

