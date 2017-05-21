KHOU
Missing: 17-year-old Devin Taylor

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:29 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

DESOTO, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Devin Taylor. 

He has been missing since April 11, 2017 and is from DeSoto.

Authorities have described him as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 142 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Devin Taylor is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the DeSoto Police Department at 972-223-6111.

