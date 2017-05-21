Missing: 17-year-old Devin Taylor

DESOTO, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Devin Taylor.
He has been missing since April 11, 2017 and is from DeSoto.
Authorities have described him as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 142 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
To view his full profile, click here.
Anyone with information on Devin Taylor is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the DeSoto Police Department at 972-223-6111.
Visit missingkids.com.
#BringThemHome
Related Links:
Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs