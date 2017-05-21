Missing: 17-year-old Desire Peralez

Desire Peralez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Desire Peralez.

She has been missing since April 17, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Desire's hair may be dyed and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information on Desire Peralez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

