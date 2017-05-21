KHOU
Missing: 17-year-old David Joyner

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:26 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

WALLER, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old David Joyner.

He has been missing since Feb. 4, 2017 and is from Waller. 

Authorities have described him as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on David Joyner is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282. 

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

