Missing: 17-year-old David Joyner

David Joyner. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

WALLER, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old David Joyner.

He has been missing since Feb. 4, 2017 and is from Waller.

Authorities have described him as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on David Joyner is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282.

