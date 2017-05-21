Missing: 17-year-old Daijha Moss

Daijha Moss. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SPRING, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Daijha Moss.

She has been missing since Feb. 23, 2017 and is from Spring.

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Daijha Moss is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Montgomery County Sheriff's at 936-760-5800.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV