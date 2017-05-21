Missing: 17-year-old Cameron Rawlinson

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Cameron Rawlinson.
She has been missing since Jan. 23, 2017 and is from Houston.
Authorities have described her as black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She may go by the names Camille or Jessica-Rose.
Anyone with information on Cameron Rawlinson is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.
