Missing: 17-year-old Cameron Rawlinson

Cameron Rawlinson. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Cameron Rawlinson.

She has been missing since Jan. 23, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She may go by the names Camille or Jessica-Rose.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Cameron Rawlinson is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV