Missing: 16-year-old Teresa Dora

Teresa Dora. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

WACO, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Teresa Dora.

She has been missing since April 21, 2017 and is from Waco.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and about 125 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Teresa Dora is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.

