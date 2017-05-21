Missing: 16-year-old Teresa Dora

WACO, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Teresa Dora.
She has been missing since April 21, 2017 and is from Waco.
Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and about 125 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Teresa Dora is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.
