Missing: 16-year-old Rajenaih Appling Allen

Rajenaih Appling Allen. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Rajenaih Appling Allen.

She has been missing since March 22, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 109 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information on Rajenaih Appling Allen is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

