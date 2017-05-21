Missing: 16-year-old Michael White

Michael White. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

AUSTIN, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Michael White.

He has been missing since March 1, 2017 and is from Austin.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may go by the alias last name Haros.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Travis County Sheriff's Office at 512-974-0845.

Visit missingkids.com.

