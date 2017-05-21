Missing: 16-year-old Marlon Sarmiento

Marlon Sarmiento. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

TEXAS CITY, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Marlon Sarmiento.

He has been missing since Aug. 23, 2016 and is from Texas City.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Daijha Moss is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.

