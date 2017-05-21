Missing: 16-year-old Mariah Jefferson

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Mariah Jefferson.
She has been missing since March. 18, 2017 and is from Houston.
Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
To view her full profile, click here.
Anyone with information on Mariah Jefferson is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.
Visit missingkids.com.
#BringThemHome
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs