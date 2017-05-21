KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Missing: 16-year-old Malia Adams

KHOU.com , KHOU 3:14 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

TOMBALL, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Malia Adams. 

She has been missing since April 18, 2017 and is from Tomball. 

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Malia Adams is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories