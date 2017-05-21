Missing: 16-year-old Malia Adams

TOMBALL, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Malia Adams.
She has been missing since April 18, 2017 and is from Tomball.
Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Malia Adams is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.
#BringThemHome
