Missing: 16-year-old Lisandro Lopez

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:51 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

SPRING, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Lisandro Lopez. 

He has been missing since March 31, 2017 and is from Spring. 

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 108 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Lisandro Lopez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

