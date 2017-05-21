Missing: 16-year-old Lisandro Lopez

Lisandro Lopez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SPRING, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Lisandro Lopez.

He has been missing since March 31, 2017 and is from Spring.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 108 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lisandro Lopez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

