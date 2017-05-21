Missing: 16-year-old Julianna Ortegon

Julianna Ortegon. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Julianna Ortegon.

She has been missing since March 30, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also may wear glasses.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Julianna Ortegon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV