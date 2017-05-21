Missing: 16-year-old Joseph Reeves

Jospeh Reeves. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Joseph Reeves.

He has been missing since March 24, 2017 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 147 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Jospeh Reeves is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

