Missing: 16-year-old Jenifer Valadez Lopez

Jenifer Valadez Lopez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

EDINBURG, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Jenifer Valadez Lopez.

She has been missing since April 18, 2017 and is from Edinburg.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jenifer Valadez Lopez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Edinburg Police Department at 956-383-741.

