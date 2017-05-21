KHOU
Missing: 16-year-old Jenifer Valadez Lopez

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:50 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

EDINBURG, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Jenifer Valadez Lopez. 

She has been missing since April 18, 2017 and is from Edinburg. 

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Jenifer Valadez Lopez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Edinburg Police Department at 956-383-741.

