Missing: 16-year-old Elena Deleon

Elena Deleon.

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Elena Deleon.

She has been missing since April 15, 2017 and is from San Antonio.

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Elena Deleon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Kirby Police Department at 210-661-8515.

