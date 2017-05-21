Missing: 16-year-old Elena Deleon

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Elena Deleon.
She has been missing since April 15, 2017 and is from San Antonio.
Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Elena Deleon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Kirby Police Department at 210-661-8515.
#BringThemHome
