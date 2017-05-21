Missing: 16-year-old Destini Casey

Destini Casey. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

ABILENE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Destini Casey.

She has been missing since April 26, 2017 and is from Abilene.

Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Destini Casey is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.

