Missing: 16-year-old Destini Casey

ABILENE, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Destini Casey.
She has been missing since April 26, 2017 and is from Abilene.
Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Destini Casey is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.
