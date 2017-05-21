KHOU
Missing: 16-year-old Destini Casey

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:27 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

ABILENE, Texas-  Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Destini Casey. 

She has been missing since April 26, 2017 and is from Abilene. 

Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. 

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Destini Casey is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

