Missing: 16-year-old Cynthia Rossainz

Cynthia Rossainz. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

ARLINGTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Cynthia Rossainz.

She has been missing since April 3, 2017 and is from Arlington

Authorities have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears are pierced.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Cynthia Rossainz is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Arlington Police Department 817-459-5700.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV