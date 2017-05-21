Missing: 15-year-old Justin Smith

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Justin Smith.
He has been missing since Feb. 25, 2017 and is from Houston.
Authorities have described him as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
To view his full profile, click here.
Anyone with information on Justin Smith is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.
Visit missingkids.com.
#BringThemHome
