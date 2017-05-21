Missing: 15-year-old Juan Rodriguez

Juan Rodriguez. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Juan Rodriguez.

He has been missing since Sep. 11, 2015 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 tall and about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar under his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Juan Rodriguez is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

