Missing: 15-year-old Irwin Stewart

The photo on the right is of Irwin Stewart age-progressed to 12 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Irwin Stewart.

He has been missing since Nov. 30, 2002 and is from Houston. He was allegedly abducted by his mother, Elvia Ibarra.

Authorities have described him as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, he was 3 feet tall and about 25 pounds.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Irwin Stewart is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV