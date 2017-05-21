Missing: 15-year-old Grace Danos

Grace Danos. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

GALVESTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Grace Danos.

She has been missing since April 24, 2017 and is from Galveston.

Authorities have described her as white, 4 feet 10 inches tall and about 78 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Grace Danos is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.

