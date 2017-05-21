KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Missing: 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:21 PM. CDT May 21, 2017

SINTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon. 

He has been missing since Feb. 28, 2017 and is from Sinton. 

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 4 feet 7 inches tall and about 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Cedrick Deleon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Sinton Police Department at 361-364-9600.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories