Missing: 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon

Cedrick Deleon. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SINTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon.

He has been missing since Feb. 28, 2017 and is from Sinton.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 4 feet 7 inches tall and about 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

To view his full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Cedrick Deleon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Sinton Police Department at 361-364-9600.

Visit missingkids.com.

#BringThemHome

Related Links:

Photos: Bring Them Home - Missing kids in Texas

Bring Them Home

© 2017 KHOU-TV