Missing: 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon

SINTON, Texas- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Cedrick Deleon.
He has been missing since Feb. 28, 2017 and is from Sinton.
Authorities have described him as Hispanic, 4 feet 7 inches tall and about 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Cedrick Deleon is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Sinton Police Department at 361-364-9600.
