Missing: 15-year-old Brianna Schatte

Brianna Schate. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Brianna Schatte .

She has been missing since Dec. 1 2016 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 154 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Brianna Schatte is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

