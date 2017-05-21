Missing: 14-year-old Kendrick Jackson

Kendrick Jackson. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kendrick Jackson.

He has been missing since April 7, 2006 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described him as black with black hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, he was 3 feet tall and about 35 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kendrick Jackson is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

