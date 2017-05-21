Missing: 14-year-old Kaleigh Gaston

Kaleigh Gaston. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gaston.

She has been missing since Nov. 24, 2016 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kaleigh Gaston is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

