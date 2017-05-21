Missing: 12-year-old Penelope Inks

The right photo is Penelope Inks age-progressed to 11 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Penelope Inks.

She has been missing since Feb. 18, 2014 and is from Houston. She was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Inks.

Authorities have described her as biracial with light brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she went missing, she was 4 feet 10 inches tall, about 75 pounds and her hair was dyed blonde.

A federal warrant for Parental Kidnapping has been issued for her mother.

To view her full profile, click here.

Anyone with information on Penelope Inks is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

