Missing: 11-year-old Lluvia McCraw

Photo on right of Lluvia McGraw is age-progressed to 10 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Lluvia McCraw.

She has been missing since Dec. 24, 2008 and is from Houston. She was allegedly abducted by her mother, Shamonqiue Bodie.

Authorities have described her as black with black hair and brown eyes.When she went missing, she was 3 feet tall and about 30 pounds. Her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information on Lluvia McCraw is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

