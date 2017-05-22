Missing: 16-year-old Abraham Campos

The right photo is Abraham Campos age-progressed to 14 years old. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Abraham Campos.

He has been missing since April 15, 2005 and is from Houston when he was allegedly abducted by his mother, Fedra Najeram.

Authorities have described him as Hispanic with light brown hair and green eyes. When he went missing, he was 3 feet 6 inches and about 50 pounds.

Abraham also has a brown birthmark on his stomach and leg. He may go by the nickname Angel. She may also use the alias last name Najera.

His mother has a tattoo of a strawberry on her ankle. She may go by the alias first name Frida, Angel, Angela or the last name Herrera.

Anyone with information on Abraham Campos is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

