Cold case gets new attention with billboard in Livingston

HOUSTON - A cold case KHOU 11 News featured earlier this year is getting some new attention.

Friends raised money to put this billboard along Highway 59 in Livingston. It offers a $12,000 reward for information about the murder of 19-year-old Natasha Atchley.

Atchley went to a birthday party in Shepherd, and the next day, San Jacinto County deputies discovered a burned out car with her body in the trunk.

This year is the 25th anniversary of her death.

If you can help, call Texas Rangers.

