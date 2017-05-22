Bring Them Home

Share This Story

May 25 is National Missing Children's Day

KHOU 11 News and KHOU.com are shining a spotlight on the issue of missing and endangered children in the Houston area in advance of National Missing Children's Day. On Thursday, we are committed to dedicating the entire day to spotlighting missing children on all of our platforms.

Viewers will also see photos of missing kids rotating throughout the day in a live feed on the KHOU 11 News Facebook page. Missing kids will also appear throughout the day on the KHOU 11 Twitter page.

All of this content is available on the KHOU mobile app or KHOU.com.

If you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have any information, please call: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or contact NCMEC.

Key facts about missing children

According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children:

86 percent of missing children cases are endangered runaways

10 percent of cases are family abductions

2 percent are lost, injured or otherwise missing children

1 percent are nonfamily abductions

1 percent are critically missing young adults, ages 18 to 20

According to the FBI, in 2015, there were 460,699 National Crime Information Center entries for missing children.

Of the more than 11,800 endangered runaways reported to NCMEC in 2015, one in five were likely victims of child sex trafficking. Of those, 74 percent were in the care of social services when they went missing.

AMBER Alerts have successfully recovered 822 children, including 30 recoveries credited to the wireless emergency alert program.

In 2015, the NCMEC CyberTipline received 4.4 million reports, most of which related to:

Apparent child sexual abuse images

Online enticement, including “sextortion"

Child sex trafficking

Child sexual molestation

How you can help

If you have any information on a missing or exploited child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by phone at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-543-5678), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also submit tips via the CyberTipline here.