Jeanette Wilson. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Jeanette Wilson.

She has been missing since Oct. 22, 2016 and is from Houston.

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes. When she was last seen her hair was dyed brown. Her ears are pierced and she may wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Jeanette Wilson is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

