Arlington officer gives ride to kids who missed the school bus

Two boys in the back of an Arlington polic squad car on Monday. Photo: Barbara Te'evale Vo'a

Editor's note: This story first stated it was the first day of school. The boys attend a Mansfield school, which started last week.

Two Arlington boys take the cake when it comes to school arrivals.

They arrived for the first day of their second week of fifth grade at Della Icenhower Intermediate School in the back of an Arlington police squad car, thanks to a mishap with bus scheduling and the kindness of one APD officer.

Barbara Te’evale Vo’a shared the story on Facebook, saying her kids missed the bus because it came through their neighborhood earlier than expected. She was having car troubles and couldn’t take them, she wrote.

But Arlington police Cpl. Brett Worman just happened to be on the block helping a stranded motorist.

According to Arlington police, who posted the story on social media Tuesday, one of the boys approached the officer and asked if he could help.

What better way to help than a police escort to school? Worman drove the kids several miles from southern Arlington to their school in Mansfield.

“Thank you God for this blessing,” Barbara wrote on Facebook. “[And] to this police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty to drive my boys to school this morning.”

“My boys will have stories for days and be the talk of fifth grade with their police escort.”

