Operations at airports slowly getting back to normal

HOUSTON – After hundreds of flight cancellations during Tuesday’s storm, Wednesday is looking better at Houston’s two airports.

It’s big change from Tuesday when only about 20 percent of the flights made it out of Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental.

Managers said the runways and airfields are in good shape. However, just because flights are getting back to normal doesn’t mean all airport operations are.

A couple of the ramps around Hobby are shut down because of ice. That includes the ramp from Broadway Street over Airport that connects to the terminal.

The departure gate ramp is also closed for now too.

It’s the condition of roads beyond airport property that worry managers here, though. That’s preventing some people from making it to the airport.

In other cases, it’s the reason some people, like George Wall, of Beaumont, have been at the airport since Tuesday.

“Thought I’d get a hotel or motel, I can’t. So they had some cots set up. That’s where I spent the night with a number of other folks,” Wall said.

Wall is waiting for a shuttle to take him home. The roads have been too icy for it to make it to the airport.

By the way, he just got back from Colorado, where it was warmer than it was here.

