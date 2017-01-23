HPD: Alleged self-defense shooting referred to grand jury

HOUSTON -- Houston Police say an alleged self-defense fatal shooting will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

A man was killed in north Houston Saturday evening, according to HPD.

The incident happened at 5400 Minden street at about 6:50 p.m.

Police at the scene said the man allegedly had a knife and was fatally shot in self-defense. The shooter was detained at the scene for questioning and then released.

The investigation is on-going. Further details have not been released.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

