TranStar camera shows backup following auto pedestrian accident on the Easted Freeway feeder road.

HOUSTON - One person has died following an auto pedestrian accident on the Eastex Freeway feeder road.

The accident was confirmed around 4 a.m. Monday. The southbound feeder lanes are blocked at E. Mt. Houston while police conduct an investigation.

Stay with KHOU.com for more updates on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV